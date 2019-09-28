Brokerages Set Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target at $36.18

Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.18.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 50,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $2,437,065.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,211.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $142,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,604.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,948 shares of company stock worth $35,514,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $3,535,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $9,874,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 36.0% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $8,854,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,185. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

