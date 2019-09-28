Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Nuance Communications reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other Nuance Communications news, insider Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $96,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 1,491 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $26,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,376 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,328,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,468,000 after acquiring an additional 204,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,065,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,424,000 after buying an additional 277,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,632,000 after buying an additional 1,599,212 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,610,000 after buying an additional 262,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 6,016,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,090,000 after buying an additional 306,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.