Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Nuance Communications reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other Nuance Communications news, insider Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $96,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 1,491 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $26,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,376 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,328,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,468,000 after acquiring an additional 204,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,065,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,424,000 after buying an additional 277,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,632,000 after buying an additional 1,599,212 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,610,000 after buying an additional 262,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 6,016,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,090,000 after buying an additional 306,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.