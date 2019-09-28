Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce $56.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $49.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $222.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.78 million to $223.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $230.73 million, with estimates ranging from $223.48 million to $235.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of LBAI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 106,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,519. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $7,346,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,862,000 after acquiring an additional 320,364 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,420,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 286,852 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,085,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 158.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.