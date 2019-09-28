Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,985,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.