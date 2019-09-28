Brokerages Expect Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $5.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fluent an industry rank of 88 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLNT. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fluent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Donald Huntley Patrick acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 150,500 shares of company stock valued at $453,220. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fluent by 205.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.73. 263,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,499. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $215.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Fluent had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

