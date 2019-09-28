Brokerages Expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. EnLink Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

ENLC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.02.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,308.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barry E. Davis acquired 136,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 21,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,697,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646,815 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,463,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,216,000 after acquiring an additional 928,911 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

