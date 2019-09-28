Brokerages Expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to Post $0.87 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Bank Ozk reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.45 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,699,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,525,000 after buying an additional 239,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,824,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,830,000 after buying an additional 477,434 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,332,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,667,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after buying an additional 249,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 889,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,817. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

