Brokerages Expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 169.94%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 258,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.