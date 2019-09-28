Brokerages Anticipate Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report sales of $33.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the lowest is $33.00 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $31.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $131.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $132.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $135.25 million, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $136.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Old Second Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 693,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 100,502 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

OSBC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 55,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,766. The stock has a market cap of $375.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.