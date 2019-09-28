Brokerages Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.94 Million

Analysts expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post sales of $81.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.27 million to $82.55 million. Luminex reported sales of $72.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $340.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.63 million to $341.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $380.06 million, with estimates ranging from $369.10 million to $390.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $83.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.61 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Luminex by 8.5% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the second quarter valued at about $10,618,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Luminex by 75.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Luminex by 17.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 341,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Luminex by 38.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 74,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

LMNX stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,680. The company has a market capitalization of $934.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Luminex has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luminex’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.