Brokerages Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce $79.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.84 million and the highest is $80.38 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $99.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $319.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.20 million to $320.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $315.83 million, with estimates ranging from $313.66 million to $318.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. 752,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

