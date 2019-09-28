Brokerages Anticipate I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for I.D. Systems’ earnings. I.D. Systems also posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I.D. Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow I.D. Systems.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

I.D. Systems stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. I.D. Systems has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDSY. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of I.D. Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

