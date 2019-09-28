Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $54.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 226 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2,590.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 693.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSBW stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. 21,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438. The company has a market cap of $230.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $56.36.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.28). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $23.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

