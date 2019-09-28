Brokerages Anticipate Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. Axon Enterprise posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AAXN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,175.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 400.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 201.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 385,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,228. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

