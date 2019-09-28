Brokerages Anticipate Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Nordea Equity Research raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Autoliv and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autoliv from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Autoliv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 495.4% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $57,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $160,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. 746,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

