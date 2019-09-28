Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 million, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Broadway Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

