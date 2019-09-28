Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brinker International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Brinker International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.39.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.23. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $38,148.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,973 shares in the company, valued at $393,035.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $352,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 144,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,212 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

