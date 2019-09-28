Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 595,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 492,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $907.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.13 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 214.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, insider Guang Yang acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

