Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

BEDU stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $13.50.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $692.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.16 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,082,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after buying an additional 1,043,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 123,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 50,892 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

