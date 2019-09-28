BriaCoin (BRIA) Reaches Market Cap of $52,040.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $52,040.00 and $1,262.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,473.03 or 2.25100318 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022572 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

