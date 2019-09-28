BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo.com plc designs, sources, markets and sells clothing, shoes and accessories through the www.boohoo.com Website. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe and internationally. The company’s brand name consists of boohooMan. boohoo.com plc is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $68.60.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

