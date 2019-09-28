Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will announce sales of $87.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $74.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $333.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $338.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $387.51 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $394.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.37. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 61.37% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of BCEI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. 117,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,867. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $61,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $9,266,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $6,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,783 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 160.8% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142,405 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

