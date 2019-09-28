Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Upgraded to Buy by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.70. The firm had revenue of C$113.38 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.