Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLMN. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

