BLOCKv (VEE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.75 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Bancor Network. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $4,622.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00191764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.01030190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

