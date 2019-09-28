BlockMason Credit Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $337,733.00 (BCPT)

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance and Kucoin. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $337,733.00 worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00193820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.01028443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020583 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol was first traded on August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BlockMason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

