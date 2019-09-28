Bitcoin Plus (XBC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,561.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $569,322.00 and approximately $3,561.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $4.40 or 0.00053405 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Poloniex and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003574 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001097 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000762 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 129,520 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

