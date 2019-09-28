Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Achieves Market Cap of $583.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00872990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027549 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00217140 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

