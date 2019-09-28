BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIOS. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioScrip from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered BioScrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioScrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioScrip presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of BIOS stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. BioScrip has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioScrip will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioScrip during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioScrip during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BioScrip by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioScrip by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

