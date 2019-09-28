BidaskClub Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.35.

NFLX opened at $263.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,191 shares of company stock worth $44,831,164. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

