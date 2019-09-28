BidaskClub Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INCY. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Incyte will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Incyte by 592.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,585,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,336,000 after purchasing an additional 103,479 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

