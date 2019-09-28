BidaskClub Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on INCY. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.30.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Incyte by 592.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,585,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,336,000 after purchasing an additional 103,479 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.