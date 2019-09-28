BidaskClub Lowers HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCM. ValuEngine raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, HUTCHISON CHINA/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.41.

HCM traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 106,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,732. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.67. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,628,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,821,000 after buying an additional 254,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter worth about $81,486,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter worth about $24,263,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter worth about $19,806,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 761,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

