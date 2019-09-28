BHPCoin (BHP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.59 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $19.88 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00012996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BCEX and Bithumb. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00192815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.01029316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020870 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 51,364,607 coins and its circulating supply is 18,660,907 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

BHPCoin Coin Trading

BHPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bithumb and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.