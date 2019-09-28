BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,819 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $33,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BHP Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $2,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. BHP Group PLC has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

BBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

