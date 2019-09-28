Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
BERY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.63.
Shares of BERY opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
