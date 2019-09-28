Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BERY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of BERY opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

