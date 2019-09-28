Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of JSE stock opened at GBX 54.25 ($0.71) on Friday. Jadestone Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $250.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.18.

In other news, insider Iain McLaren purchased 112,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £54,177.60 ($70,792.63).

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

