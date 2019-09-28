Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Down 20.9% in September

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 905,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director Robert K. Gifford sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $81,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $99,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHE remained flat at $$29.11 during midday trading on Friday. 169,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.89. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.45 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

