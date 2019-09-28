Beetle Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $59,936.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $50.98 and $5.60. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 200,943,219 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $50.98, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.