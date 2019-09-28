Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 2.2% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.03. The company had a trading volume of 860,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,841. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,417.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $393,761.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

