Beam (BEAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.99 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $32.73 million and approximately $46.99 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00010596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00193123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.01027658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038716 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003268 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 37,767,200 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

