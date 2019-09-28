Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Basic Energy Services in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 target price on Basic Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basic Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE BAS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 71,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Basic Energy Services has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $12.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Basic Energy Services will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

