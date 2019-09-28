Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €59.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.62 ($78.63).

BAS traded up €1.55 ($1.80) during trading on Friday, reaching €63.54 ($73.88). 3,125,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22. Basf has a twelve month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €81.77 ($95.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

