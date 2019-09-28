Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952,520 shares during the period. Barclays accounts for about 0.6% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Barclays worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 125,337 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 122,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Barclays had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.