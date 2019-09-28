Barclays Begins Coverage on Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

ELEZF remained flat at $$25.80 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. Endesa has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

