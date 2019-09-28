Barclays Begins Coverage on Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.
ELEZF remained flat at $$25.80 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. Endesa has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $26.90.
About Endesa
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.