Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 140,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 554,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

BK stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

