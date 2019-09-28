Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,940,000 after acquiring an additional 400,182 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,286,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,427,000 after acquiring an additional 170,592 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,125,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576,021 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,662,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,809,000 after acquiring an additional 449,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.781 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

