Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.39% of Bank of America worth $1,055,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Bank of America by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,336,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,407,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $272.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.