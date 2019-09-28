Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Babcock International Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 561 ($7.33) price target (up previously from GBX 461 ($6.02)) on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 632.56 ($8.27).

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410.10 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 732.60 ($9.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 508.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 493.94.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £22,150 ($28,942.90).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

