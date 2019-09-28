Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 241.72, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,815 shares in the company, valued at $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 400.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

