Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVRO. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.90.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 810,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avrobio by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avrobio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,121 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avrobio by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,147 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avrobio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 811,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avrobio by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 203,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

